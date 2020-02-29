සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases within 24 hours, Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:05

South+Korea+reports+594+more+coronavirus+cases+within+24+hours%2C+Kim+warns+of+%27serious+consequences%27+if+virus+reaches+North+Korea
The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.

The virus has proliferated around the globe over the past week, emerging on every continent except Antarctica, prompting many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places.

It has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 84,000 worldwide - the vast majority in China - since it emerged apparently from an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

But it is its rapid spread to new zones that has authorities concerned - in the past 24 hours, it has affected nine new countries, from Azerbaijan to Mexico to New Zealand.

New drastic measures were put in place: Switzerland cancelled all gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and Saudi Arabia banned Gulf citizens from its holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Those efforts come as the number of deaths and new infections has been tapering off in China, following unprecedented quarantine efforts locking down tens of millions of people in the worst-hit cities.

But infections elsewhere have started to surge, with Iran, Italy and South Korea becoming the major new hotspots and cases being confirmed in around 50 countries

The WHO has voiced particular concern about Africa's preparedness, warning that the continent's health care systems were ill-equipped to respond to a COVID-19 epidemic.

In Iran, unnamed health system sources said that at least 210 people had died of the coronavirus - far beyond the official death toll of 34.

South Korea confirmed 594 more coronavirus cases today, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned top party officials of the "serious consequences" of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country.

The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equipped healthcare system, has closed its borders to prevent the spread of the disease into its territory.

Kim told a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that the fight against the virus was a "crucial state affair for the defence of the people" that required maximum discipline.
Heroin worth 40 million rupees recovered from Rajagiriya and Paliyagoda
Heroin worth 40 million rupees recovered from Rajagiriya and Paliyagoda
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:07

The police narcotics bureau officials arrested 2 suspects along with 30 million rupees worth of heroin in Rajagiriya last night from Rajagiriya –... Read More

Sajith says he is the chairman of the Nominations committee
Sajith says he is the chairman of the Nominations committee
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:07

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he is the Chairman of the nomination board of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. He stated this addressing a meeting... Read More

Google employee tested positive for coronavirus in Zurich
Google employee tested positive for coronavirus in Zurich
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 10:39

Foreign media has reported that a Google employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, at an office in Switzerland.On Friday, Google has informed that... Read More



Trending News

2 Sri Lankans who returned from Italy admitted to IDH
28 February 2020
2 Sri Lankans who returned from Italy admitted to IDH
SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
28 February 2020
SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
4 remanded for removing CCTV cameras in Kalaniya University
28 February 2020
4 remanded for removing CCTV cameras in Kalaniya University
THE FIRE THAT BROKE OUT IN A BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN BAMBALAPITIYA, BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL
28 February 2020
THE FIRE THAT BROKE OUT IN A BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN BAMBALAPITIYA, BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL
A FIRE HAS ERUPTED AT NALLATHANNI
28 February 2020
A FIRE HAS ERUPTED AT NALLATHANNI

International News

Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
29 February 2020
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
28 February 2020
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.