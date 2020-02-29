Stern+action+to+be+taken+if+students+behave+unruly+during+big+match+parades

The Education Ministry states that during big match parades students must ensure they safeguard the dignity of their respective schools.



The Education Ministry has issued a circular in this regard.



Education Minister Dallas Allahaperuma informed this during a discussion held yesterday with all the National school principals, OBAs and prefects.



Students must not inconvenience school girls, refrain from forcibly entering girl’s schools and should not display inappropriate placards.



The police will take stern action against any student who behaves in an unruly manner.