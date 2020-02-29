සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex

Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 15:13

A+58+year+old+person+committed+suicide+jumping+from+a+super+market+complex
A 58 year old person jumped from the third floor of a super market complex in Slave Island, and committed suicide.
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases within 24 hours, Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases within 24 hours, Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:05

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa... Read More

Heroin worth 40 million rupees recovered from Rajagiriya and Paliyagoda
Heroin worth 40 million rupees recovered from Rajagiriya and Paliyagoda
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:07

The police narcotics bureau officials arrested 2 suspects along with 30 million rupees worth of heroin in Rajagiriya last night from Rajagiriya –... Read More

Sajith says he is the chairman of the Nominations committee
Sajith says he is the chairman of the Nominations committee
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:07

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he is the Chairman of the nomination board of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. He stated this addressing a meeting... Read More



Trending News

WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
29 February 2020
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
Google employee tested positive for coronavirus in Zurich
29 February 2020
Google employee tested positive for coronavirus in Zurich
AN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ARRESTED AT RAGAMA WITH FIVE MILLION RUPEES WORTH OF THE DRUG ICE AND HEROIN
28 February 2020
AN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ARRESTED AT RAGAMA WITH FIVE MILLION RUPEES WORTH OF THE DRUG ICE AND HEROIN
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
29 February 2020
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
29 February 2020
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex

International News

Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
29 February 2020
WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
28 February 2020
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.