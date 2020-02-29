Foreign Minister says after withdrawing from co-sponsorship, many countries pledged support

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardana says after withdrawing from co-sponsorship of resolution 40/1, many countries pledged their support.



Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet yesterday.



Minister Dinesh Gunawardena reiterated the Government of Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from co-sponsorship of resolution 40/1 and the basis for doing so.



He recalled that, one year ago, his predecessor the former Minister of Foreign Affairs had also pointed out a number of areas in the resolution that were undeliverable.







