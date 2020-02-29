At least 68kg of Heroine & 50kg of Crystal Methamphetamine seized in the sea of Galle

At least 68kg of Heroine & 50kg of Crystal Methamphetamine worth Rs.1.2 Billion seized during a joint operation by the Navy & PNB in the sea of Galle says Navy Spokesman.
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 18:29
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasingha says he is capable of establishing a parliament that can strengthen the economy. Addressing a meeting held in Mathara he... Read More
A tense situation cropped up when the police arrived at the scene where Inter university students are protesting. The police arrived in front of the Higher... Read More