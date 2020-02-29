US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal and further peace talks, after 18 years of war.
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 19:01
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasingha says he is capable of establishing a parliament that can strengthen the economy. Addressing a meeting held in Mathara he... Read More
A tense situation cropped up when the police arrived at the scene where Inter university students are protesting. The police arrived in front of the Higher... Read More