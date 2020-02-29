IUSF+continues+the+protest+ignoring+the+court+order

A tense situation cropped up when the police arrived at the scene where Inter university students are protesting.
The police arrived in front of the Higher education Ministry, where the protest was being held, to inform the students to call off the protest.
DIG Ajith Rohana informed the students about the court order issued by the Colombo Magistrates court.
A tense situation cropped up when the students opposed.
