Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonight
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 21:02
UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasingha says he is capable of establishing a parliament that can strengthen the economy. Addressing a meeting held in Mathara he... Read More
A tense situation cropped up when the police arrived at the scene where Inter university students are protesting. The police arrived in front of the Higher... Read More
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal and further peace talks, after 18 years of war. Read More