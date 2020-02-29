සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonight

Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 21:02

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonight

This news telecast is available live on You Tube

Ranil says a broad alliance will be formed - Sajith Faction to let go of the elephant symbol
Ranil says a broad alliance will be formed - Sajith Faction to let go of the elephant symbol
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 19:35

UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasingha says he is capable of establishing a parliament that can strengthen the economy. Addressing a meeting held in Mathara he... Read More

IUSF continues the protest ignoring the court order
IUSF continues the protest ignoring the court order
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 19:02

A tense situation cropped up when the police arrived at the scene where Inter university students are protesting. The police arrived in front of the Higher... Read More

US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 19:01

US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal and further peace talks, after 18 years of war. Read More



WHO upgrades global risk of COVID-19 spread to highest level
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
29 February 2020
28 February 2020
