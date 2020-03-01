සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

84 persons arrested for illegally obtaining electricity in Mannar

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 9:26

84+persons+arrested+for+illegally+obtaining+electricity+in+Mannar

84 persons have been arrested for illegally connecting to the electricity supply in the Mannar - Silawathura and Murukkan areas.

According to the information received by the Special Investigation Unit of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the officers of the SSP's office in Mannar joined the raid this morning.

79 persons have been arrested from Silawathura and five from Murukkan area for illegally obtaining electricity through hooks connected to the main supply lines.

They are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court today.

Two Sri Lankans returning from Korea admitted to Negombo Hospital
Two Sri Lankans returning from Korea admitted to Negombo Hospital
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 11:49

Two out of 137 Sri Lankans who arrived from South Korea have been admitted to the Negombo Hospital due to symptoms of fever and a cold. Read More

Special measures to prevent the rejection and killing of infants
Special measures to prevent the rejection and killing of infants
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 11:49

The National Child Protection Authority has introduced a special program to prevent parents from rejecting and killing their infants. The Authority stated... Read More

Minister S.M. Chandrasena mention dates of the general election
Minister S.M. Chandrasena mention dates of the general election
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 11:09

Minister S.M. Chandrasena states that the general election will be held on the 25th of April. The minister was speaking to the media in the Nochchiyagama... Read More



Trending News

A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
29 February 2020
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases within 24 hours, Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea
29 February 2020
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases within 24 hours, Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
01 March 2020
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
Ranil says a broad alliance will be formed - Sajith Faction to let go of the elephant symbol
29 February 2020
Ranil says a broad alliance will be formed - Sajith Faction to let go of the elephant symbol
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
01 March 2020
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.