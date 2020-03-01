84+persons+arrested+for+illegally+obtaining+electricity+in+Mannar

84 persons have been arrested for illegally connecting to the electricity supply in the Mannar - Silawathura and Murukkan areas.

According to the information received by the Special Investigation Unit of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the officers of the SSP's office in Mannar joined the raid this morning.

79 persons have been arrested from Silawathura and five from Murukkan area for illegally obtaining electricity through hooks connected to the main supply lines.

They are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court today.