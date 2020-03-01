Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister

Muhyiddin Yassin officially sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister following a week of political upheaval in the country
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 9:23
Two out of 137 Sri Lankans who arrived from South Korea have been admitted to the Negombo Hospital due to symptoms of fever and a cold. Read More
The National Child Protection Authority has introduced a special program to prevent parents from rejecting and killing their infants. The Authority stated... Read More
Minister S.M. Chandrasena states that the general election will be held on the 25th of April. The minister was speaking to the media in the Nochchiyagama... Read More