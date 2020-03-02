Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth

Australia's first death due to coronavirus has been reported from a hospital in Perth this morning.

The 78-year-old victim was an Australian male who was evacuated from the Diamond Princess ship anchored in Japan.

Approximately 160 Australians, including the deceased, were evacuated and the victim's 79-year-old wife is reportedly infected with the same virus.

The number of people infected in South Korea has also risen to 3526.

In the past 24 hours, 376 new infected patients have been reported. South Korea has reported 17 coronavirus related deaths.

The number of infected people in Italy has risen to 1,128 while 29 deaths have been reported