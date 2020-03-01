Special+measures+to+prevent+the+rejection+and+killing+of+infants

The National Child Protection Authority has introduced a special program to prevent parents from rejecting and killing their infants.

The Authority stated that the initial proposal has been forwarded to the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, children who are refused by their mothers will be looked after by a special infant section established in the main hospitals.

The Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana stated to the Hiru news team that the children will be placed under probation once they reach the appropriate age.