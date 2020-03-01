137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized

2 Sri Lankans who arrived in the island from South Korea, on board a Korean Airlines flight have been admitted to the Negombo General Hospital due to fever and cold.

182 passengers were on board the flight out of which 137 are Sri Lankans.

Those arriving at the Katunayaka International Airport are constantly screened.

South Korea confirmed 376 more coronavirus cases, taking the national total to 3,526 infections, the largest in the world outside China.

Nearly 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old man evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan died at a Perth hospital, becoming Australia's first fatality from the disease.

His 79-year-old wife was also infected with the disease during the cruise and remains in a Perth hospital.