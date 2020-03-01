Warm weather to continue until end of March – water supply to be distributed under low pressure

The Department of Meteorology states that the dry weather conditions prevailing in the island will continue till the end of March.

Merrill Mendis, deputy director of the department's forecast division, informed the Hiru news team that a change in the dry weather patterns could be expected after March.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that there will be no water cuts despite the dry weather.

However, a spokesperson of the ministry stated that the water supply will be supplied under low pressure.

In the meantime, health authorities are requesting parents to ensure especially children are consuming more water to prevent dehydration due to the high temperatures experienced these days.