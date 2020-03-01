සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Warm weather to continue until end of March – water supply to be distributed under low pressure

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:03

Warm+weather+to+continue+until+end+of+March+%E2%80%93+water+supply+to+be+distributed+under+low+pressure

The Department of Meteorology states that the dry weather conditions prevailing in the island will continue till the end of March.

Merrill Mendis, deputy director of the department's forecast division, informed the Hiru news team that a change in the dry weather patterns could be expected after March.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that there will be no water cuts despite the dry weather.

However, a spokesperson of the ministry stated that the water supply will be supplied under low pressure.

In the meantime, health authorities are requesting parents to ensure especially children are consuming more water to prevent dehydration due to the high temperatures experienced these days.

 

Twenty university students who were arrested have been remanded
Twenty university students who were arrested have been remanded
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 14:26

Twenty two university students, including two Buddhist monks, who were arrested while engaging  in a sathyagraha in front of the Ministry of Higher... Read More

The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:32

The first house completed under the ‘House to a village – a tomorrow to the nation’  (Gamata Geyak – Ratata Hetak) National... Read More

UNP Working Committee meeting to be held at 7 pm
UNP Working Committee meeting to be held at 7 pm
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:13

Political sources state that the UNP will be able to come to a definite decision at the working committee meeting to be held today bringing the UNP crisis... Read More



Trending News

A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
29 February 2020
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
01 March 2020
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
01 March 2020
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
Gold prices go up
01 March 2020
Gold prices go up
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
01 March 2020
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.