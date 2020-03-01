සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNP Working Committee meeting to be held at 7 pm

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:13

UNP+Working+Committee+meeting+to+be+held+at+7+pm

Political sources state that the UNP will be able to come to a definite decision at the working committee meeting to be held today bringing the UNP crisis to an end.

Accordingly, the Working Committee Meeting is scheduled to commence at 7.00 pm at Sirikotha party headquarters.

In the last few days there have been various opinions about forming the alliance and the symbol to be used for the upcoming general election.

However, the United National Party (UNP) led coalition has been formed which has been named as the ‘Samagai Jana Balavegaya’.

The Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has been appointed as the leader of the coalition and  Ranjith Madduma Bandara will function as the General Secretary.

The inaugural ceremony of the ‘Samagai Jana Balavegaya’ is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Nelum Pokuna Theater.

The New Democratic Front, the owners of the Swan symbol, has convened a meeting of the Executive Committee today.

The Secretary Shamila Perera told the Hiru news team that 60 executive members of the party are due to attend meeting.

Twenty university students who were arrested have been remanded
Twenty university students who were arrested have been remanded
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 14:26

Twenty two university students, including two Buddhist monks, who were arrested while engaging  in a sathyagraha in front of the Ministry of Higher... Read More

The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:32

The first house completed under the ‘House to a village – a tomorrow to the nation’  (Gamata Geyak – Ratata Hetak) National... Read More

Body of a police officer returning home after work found in Dambulla Oya
Body of a police officer returning home after work found in Dambulla Oya
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:34

The body of an officer attached to the Galkiriyagama Police has been found in the Dambulu Oya.The 52-year-old officer was returning to his house in Madatugama... Read More



Trending News

A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
29 February 2020
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
01 March 2020
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
01 March 2020
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
Gold prices go up
01 March 2020
Gold prices go up
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
01 March 2020
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.