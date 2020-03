The first house completed under the ‘House to a village – a tomorrow to the nation’ (Gamata Geyak – Ratata Hetak) National Housing programme for the construction of 14,022 houses across the country was declared open by the President today.



This was under the patronage of the State Minister for housing, Indika Anuruddha.



This programme was initiated in Kurunegala on the 1st of last month under the guidance of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with the objective of solving the housing problems of low-income families who do not have a permanent home.