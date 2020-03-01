සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Twenty university students who were arrested have been remanded

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 14:26

Twenty+university+students+who+were+arrested+have+been+remanded

Twenty two university students, including two Buddhist monks, who were arrested while engaging  in a sathyagraha in front of the Ministry of Higher Education, have been remanded till tomorrow.

This was after they were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

The Police Media Division stated that they have been arrested on charges of violating court orders and violating the National Thoroughfares Act.

The Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) launched this Sathyagraha on the 27th of this month based on several demands including a demand to end of student repression.
The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
The first house of the ‘House to a village - a tomorrow to the nation’ programme
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:32

The first house completed under the ‘House to a village – a tomorrow to the nation’  (Gamata Geyak – Ratata Hetak) National... Read More

UNP Working Committee meeting to be held at 7 pm
UNP Working Committee meeting to be held at 7 pm
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:13

Political sources state that the UNP will be able to come to a definite decision at the working committee meeting to be held today bringing the UNP crisis... Read More

Body of a police officer returning home after work found in Dambulla Oya
Body of a police officer returning home after work found in Dambulla Oya
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 13:34

The body of an officer attached to the Galkiriyagama Police has been found in the Dambulu Oya.The 52-year-old officer was returning to his house in Madatugama... Read More



Trending News

A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
29 February 2020
A 58 year old person committed suicide jumping from a super market complex
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
01 March 2020
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
01 March 2020
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
Gold prices go up
01 March 2020
Gold prices go up
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
01 March 2020
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.