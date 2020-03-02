13+sailors+missing+after+two+Japanese+boats+collide

Thirteen sailors went missing after a cargo vessel collided with a fishing trawler off the coast of northern Japan.

The collision occurred last night when the 1,989 tonne Belize State-registered Guoshishinge -1 vessel carrying 3,000 tons of scrap iron collided with a 138 tonne Japanese trawler.

14 Chinese and Vietnamese crew aboard the cargo ship have disappeared after falling into the sea, with only one of them being rescued by another vessel.

The 15 member crew on board the fishing vessel was unharmed.