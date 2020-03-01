Bus+on+Southern+Expressway+catches+fire+

A SLTB bus has suddenly erupted in flames near the 110 kilometer post on the Southern Expressway.

The Road Development Authority stated that necessary measures were being taken to extinguish the fire which erupted around 3.00 pm today.

A spokesperson for the authority stated that the passengers were evacuated safely. The bus belonging to the Ambalantota depot was travelling to Hambantota having starting the journey from the Makambura Multimodal Centre in Kottawa.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a technical fault.