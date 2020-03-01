Transfers+to+54+police+officers

Twelve Chief Police Inspectors and 40 Inspectors have been transferred.
The Police Media Division stated that these transfers have been made on service requirements with the approval of the National Police Commission.
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 17:04
