Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 18:51

The epidemiology unit says that steps will be taken to specially inspect passengers arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Italy.

The unit further noted that they will also be monitored for 14 days.

The chief epidemiologist of the unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that 16 individuals with symptoms of fever are currently receiving treatments at 6 hospitals.

Covid-19 has infected 87,657 in 65 countries with the death toll reaching 2994.

A Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health issues became the United States' first fatality from the coronavirus.

Australia and Thailand also reported their first corona virus fatalities today while Ireland, Qatar and Ecuador reported their first covid-19 victim today.

Meanwhile Russian authorities have taken steps to deport 88 foreigners who did not adhere to their quarantine procedures.
