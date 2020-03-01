සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol

Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 23:10

Decision+that+%E2%80%98Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya%E2%80%99+should+contest+under+the+UNP%27s+elephant+symbol
The UNP Working Committee has decided that the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest the forthcoming general elections under the UNP’s elephant symbol.

However, Sajith's groups has not agreed to it, according to political sources.

Sri Lanka beat West Indies and win the series 3 - 0
Sri Lanka beat West Indies and win the series 3 - 0
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 23:01

Sri Lanka won the closely contested third and final ODI against the West Indies a short while ago.Sri Lanka won the match by six runs.Sri Lanka won the... Read More

Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 18:51

The epidemiology unit says that steps will be taken to specially inspect passengers arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Italy.The unit... Read More

A hint from the elections commissioner regarding 5 dates for the general election
A hint from the elections commissioner regarding 5 dates for the general election
Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 18:48

Chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that the general election could be held on April 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th or the 4th of May.He... Read More



Trending News

Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
01 March 2020
Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
01 March 2020
21 university students arrested for engaging in a 'Sathyagraha' in front of the Ministry of Higher Education
Gold prices go up
01 March 2020
Gold prices go up
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
01 March 2020
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight
01 March 2020
President to be vested with powers to dissolve Parliament after midnight

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.