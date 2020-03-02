සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Parliament to be dissolved at midnight today

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 8:09

Parliament+to+be+dissolved+at+midnight+today

Top government sources said that parliament would be dissolved at mid-night today.

In accordance with the 19th amendment to the constitution, the 4 ½ year term of the current government ends at midnight today and therefore the president is vested with the power to dissolve the parliament.

The five-year period of the 8th parliament inaugurated on 01st September 2015  comprising the MPs elected at the parliamentary election held on 17th August 2015 is due to end in August this year.

But according to the 19th amendment the president has the power to dissolve parliament four and a half years after parliament meets.


When inquired from the government printer, Gangani Liyanage noted that she is yet to receive the communiqué over dissolving parliament.

She added that immediately upon receiving the communique, it would be announced and gazzetted.

Meanwhile, if the parliament is dissolved at midnight today, the elections commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the general election could be held between the 25th and 29th of April or on the 4th of May.

WOMAN AT CHILAW MURDERED UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
WOMAN AT CHILAW MURDERED UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 9:37

The body of a woman murdered under mysterious circumstances has been found from a house in Kumarakattuwa – Chilaw. When her son had come in search... Read More

A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 9:44

The first patient infected with the Kovid-19 or Corona Virus has been found in Scotland. Foreign reports said that the patient a Scottish national had... Read More

AIRFORCE COMPLETES 69 YEARS
AIRFORCE COMPLETES 69 YEARS
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 9:49

Today is the 69 Anniversary of the Air Force. With the Royal Lanka Air Force being established on 2 March 1951 it was named the Sri Lanka Air Force on... Read More



Trending News

Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
01 March 2020
Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
01 March 2020
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
01 March 2020
137 Sri Lankans arrive from Coronvirus affected South Korea - 2 with fever, hospitalized
Request to refrain from displaying President's image
01 March 2020
Request to refrain from displaying President's image
Five suspects involved in various robberies arrested in Jaffna with weapons
01 March 2020
Five suspects involved in various robberies arrested in Jaffna with weapons

International News

Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
01 March 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
US confirms first death, in Washington state
01 March 2020
US confirms first death, in Washington state
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
29 February 2020
US and Afghan Taliban sign deal leading to American troop withdrawal
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
29 February 2020
Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.