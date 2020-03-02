සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

STUDENTS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WHILE ENGAGED IN A SATHYAGRAHA PRODUCED IN COURT ONCE AGAIN

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 11:04

STUDENTS+TAKEN+INTO+CUSTODY+WHILE+ENGAGED+IN+A+SATHYAGRAHA+PRODUCED+IN+COURT+ONCE+AGAIN

The two student Bhikkus including the twenty university students who were taken into custody and remanded while engaged in a Sathyagraha opposite the Ministry of Higher Education are scheduled to be produced before Court today as well.

Subsequent to them being produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga it was ordered that they be produced before the Chief Magistrate today.

The allegations against these university students include, contempt of Court while violating Court orders, behaving in a manner that caused harassment to the public by occupying public property and aiding and abetting these crimes.

The Inter University Students’ Federation commenced this Sathyagraha on 27 February opposite the Ministry of Higher Education based on several demands including stopping the suppression of students of the Ruhunu University.

Later the Police obtained an order against this Sathyagraha but the students rejected accepting it and continued with their vigil.

Accordingly, the Police arrived at the venue where the Sathyagraha was being held, took the students into custody and removed the platform where it was being carried out as well.  

Prime Minister likely to contest from Kurunegala
Prime Minister likely to contest from Kurunegala
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 13:27

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa would contest the forthcoming General election from the Kurunegala district. Read More

Voice of the video where an underage girl is abused to be tested.
Voice of the video where an underage girl is abused to be tested.
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 13:28

The Child Protection Authority has decided to test the voice of the child abuser of a video being circulated on social media. Chairman of the authority,... Read More

Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Sajith launched
Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Sajith launched
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 12:24

The inauguration of Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the forthcoming General Election is currently held at Colombo... Read More



Trending News

Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
01 March 2020
Bus on Southern Expressway catches fire
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
01 March 2020
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
02 March 2020
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
Request to refrain from displaying President's image
01 March 2020
Request to refrain from displaying President's image
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol
01 March 2020
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol

International News

30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
02 March 2020
30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
02 March 2020
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
02 March 2020
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
02 March 2020
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.