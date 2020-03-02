Deaths owing to Coronavirus exceeds 3000 - 85 thousand patients diagnosed

Mainland China had 202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections yesterday, sharply down from 573 cases a day earlier.



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80 thousand 026.



The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,912 as of the end of Sunday, up by 42 from the previous day.



The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen to 34, five more than a day earlier, as the government prepared to boost spending to help the fragile economy.



The head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency said the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the virus had jumped to 1,694 from 1,128 on Saturday, virtually all of them coming to light since February 20th in the worst such contagion in Europe.



Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 54, adding that the number of people infected had reached 978.