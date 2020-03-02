සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

PROPOSALS REGARDING A BUS SERVICE WHERE LOW-INCOME PEOPLE COULD TRAVEL ON

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 10:32

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association said they requested the transport minister to deploy a semi-luxury bus service in which low-income people can travel on the expressway.

Its President Gemunu Wijeratne said that the charges of luxury buses operating on the highway is at a level that low-income earners cannot bear.

Anyhow, on the section of the Southern Expressway extended up to Hambantota, from Kataragama 4 buses have been deployed and 3 buses are running from Embilipitiya and Hambantota.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka said that at the same time, 4 buses are in operation from Tangalle as well. 

