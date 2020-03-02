AIRFORCE+COMPLETES+69+YEARS

Today is the 69 Anniversary of the Air Force. With the Royal Lanka Air Force being established on 2 March 1951 it was named the Sri Lanka Air Force on 2 March 1972.



The Sri Lanka Air Force has rendered its service on behalf of the motherland under the guidance and leadership of 17 Air Force Commanders for a period 69 years.



The 69 Anniversary which falls today is being commemorated under the patronage of Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sumangala Dias at Air Force Headquarters and in conjunction with this function a tree-planting campaign is being carried out at all Air Force camps and social care activities are also being carried out Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said.