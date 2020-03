The first patient infected with the Kovid-19 or Corona Virus has been found in Scotland.

Foreign reports said that the patient a Scottish national had arrived back from Italy a few days ago.

At the same time another 12 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from England.

Accordingly, the number infected in Great Britain has risen to 36.

The British government has informed the public there that they are in the process of taking action to control the spread of the virus.