A group of health service workers, who have completed 180 days in service and were not made permanent during the past few years due to being substitute workers and less qualified is engaged in a protest opposite the Ministry of Health.
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 10:31
A group of health service workers, who have completed 180 days in service and were not made permanent during the past few years due to being substitute workers and less qualified is engaged in a protest opposite the Ministry of Health.
MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa would contest the forthcoming General election from the Kurunegala district. Read More
The Child Protection Authority has decided to test the voice of the child abuser of a video being circulated on social media. Chairman of the authority,... Read More
The inauguration of Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the forthcoming General Election is currently held at Colombo... Read More