A+DIVISIONAL+SECRETARY+ARRESTED+IN+CONNECTION+WITH+AN+ACCIDENT

The Matale – Ambangaha Korale Divisional Secretary was taken into custody yesterday in connection with an incident of causing serious injuries to an individual in an accident.

The official vehicle he was driving on the night of 29 February had veered off the road, in Ambagastenna on the Rattota – Matale Road and ploughed into a nearby house. The Police said that a person who had been in the house at the time had sustained serious injuries.

This individual is being treated at the Matale General Hospital at present.

At the time of the accident the Divisional Secretary too had been hospitalized and he was arrested on a complaint lodged by the injured person’s brother.