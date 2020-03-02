22+University+students+further+remanded.

The 22 university students arrested during the sit-in protest in front of the Higher Education ministry were further remanded until March 16th.

They were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna this morning.

The protesting students were arrested on February 27 and remanded until today by the Colombo Additional magistrate Tanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

They have been charged for continuing the sit-in protest regardless of a court order thereby causing contempt of court, causing public inconvenience and aiding and abetting such anti-public activities.