Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+led+by+Sajith+launched

The inauguration of Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the forthcoming General Election is currently held at Colombo Lotus Pond Theater at his moment.



UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and several party seniors are conspicuously absent at the inauguration of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.



However, the leaders of UNF coalitions such as Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem, All Ceylon People’s Congress leader Rishard Bathiudeen, Tamil Democratic Alliance leader Mano Ganeshan, its deputy leader P Digambaram, Kandurata Janatha Peramuna leader V Radhakrishnan and Jathika Hela Urumaya leader Patali Champika Ranawaka are present.



In addition, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, party assistant leader Ravi Karunayake and national organizer Navin Dissanayake are absent at the meeting.



However, UNP senior deputy chairman Lakshman Kiriella, Vajira Abeywardana and several UNP MPs are present.



Meanwhile, the newly-formed Samagi Jana Balavegaya entered into a national consensus with 5 political parties, 20 civil organizations and 18 trade unions.



However, the new alliance has not finalized a party symbol as yet to contest the forthcoming general election.