සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The voice to be tested on the controversial video of a child being abused

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 13:28

The+voice+to+be+tested+on+the+controversial+video+of+a+child+being+abused+

It has been decided to examine the voice of the abuser of a controversial video which is currently being circulated on social media.

The Chairman of the Child Protection Authority Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana told our news team that the Government Analyst's Department is currently carrying out an investigation into the matter.

The Child Protection Authority on Friday requested the public to report to the nearest police station if they have any information available regarding the incident.

The police unit of the Child Protection Authority has recorded statements of several actors and actresses pertaining to this video.

The Chairman of the Child Protection Authority Muditha Vidana Pathirana said that the CID is investigating into the incident.

He further stated that he is expecting to compare the voices of people currently being named against the voice of the person in the video.

 

A BUILDING CATCHES FIRE IN FRONT OF UNITY PLAZA, BAMBALAPITIYA
A BUILDING CATCHES FIRE IN FRONT OF UNITY PLAZA, BAMBALAPITIYA
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 17:38

A fire has erupted on the fourth floor of a building in front of the Bambalapitiya Unity Plaza building. The fire department stated that four fire trucks... Read More

Heavy traffic congestion at Ward Place
Heavy traffic congestion at Ward Place
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 16:34

Police have stated that there is a heavy traffic congestion in Ward Place, Colombo due to a protest march of the Inter University Students Federation. Read More

Two more coronavirus cases from India
Two more coronavirus cases from India
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 17:26

Two more coronavirus infected patients have been reported from Delhi and Telangana in India. One of them had recently returned from Italy while the other... Read More



Trending News

DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
02 March 2020
DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
01 March 2020
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
Two more coronavirus cases from India
02 March 2020
Two more coronavirus cases from India
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
02 March 2020
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol
01 March 2020
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol

International News

30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
02 March 2020
30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
02 March 2020
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
02 March 2020
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
02 March 2020
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.