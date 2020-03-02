The+voice+to+be+tested+on+the+controversial+video+of+a+child+being+abused+

It has been decided to examine the voice of the abuser of a controversial video which is currently being circulated on social media.

The Chairman of the Child Protection Authority Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana told our news team that the Government Analyst's Department is currently carrying out an investigation into the matter.

The Child Protection Authority on Friday requested the public to report to the nearest police station if they have any information available regarding the incident.

The police unit of the Child Protection Authority has recorded statements of several actors and actresses pertaining to this video.

He further stated that he is expecting to compare the voices of people currently being named against the voice of the person in the video.