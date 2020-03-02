+Voice+of+the+video+where+an+underage+girl+is+abused+to+be+tested.

The Child Protection Authority has decided to test the voice of the child abuser of a video being circulated on social media.

Chairman of the authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana told our news team the Government Analyst is already conduction an investigation.

He also informed the public last Friday to provide any information to his office.

The Police Unit of the Child Protection Authority has already recorded statements from several actors as well.

Professor Vidanapathirana said that the CID has also initiated a separate investigation into the incident.