සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A REQUEST TO INSPECT TINNED FISH SANS STANDARDS

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 14:23

A+REQUEST+TO+INSPECT+TINNED+FISH+SANS+STANDARDS

Importers have requested that 10 containers of tinned fish which have been revealed not to meet proper standards and have been imported from several countries including Chile so that they could be released by customs.

The inspections will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution and its Director General Dr. Sidhdhika G. Senaratne said that already 5 samples have been received.

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution has not granted permission for the stock of tinned fish to be released up to now and she said that this stock is not in a condition suitable for human consumption even now.

It has been observed that the tins containing the fish have rusted already.

Anyhow, based on the request of the importers, the Deputy Directress Keerthini Suraweera of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution said that the samples of tinned fish are being subject to inspection once again.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division from Customs Media Spokesman Sunil Jayaratne about this, he said that several containers said to contain tinned fish unsuitable for human consumption from among the 90 containers have already been sent back. 

A BUILDING CATCHES FIRE IN FRONT OF UNITY PLAZA, BAMBALAPITIYA
A BUILDING CATCHES FIRE IN FRONT OF UNITY PLAZA, BAMBALAPITIYA
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 17:38

A fire has erupted on the fourth floor of a building in front of the Bambalapitiya Unity Plaza building. The fire department stated that four fire trucks... Read More

Heavy traffic congestion at Ward Place
Heavy traffic congestion at Ward Place
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 16:34

Police have stated that there is a heavy traffic congestion in Ward Place, Colombo due to a protest march of the Inter University Students Federation. Read More

Two more coronavirus cases from India
Two more coronavirus cases from India
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 17:26

Two more coronavirus infected patients have been reported from Delhi and Telangana in India. One of them had recently returned from Italy while the other... Read More



Trending News

DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
02 March 2020
DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
01 March 2020
Passengers from Italy to undergo special inspection from tomorrow - Nearly 3000 Corona deaths reported
Two more coronavirus cases from India
02 March 2020
Two more coronavirus cases from India
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
02 March 2020
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol
01 March 2020
Decision that ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ should contest under the UNP's elephant symbol

International News

30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
02 March 2020
30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
02 March 2020
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
02 March 2020
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
02 March 2020
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.