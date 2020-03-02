NEW PARLIAMENT WILL MEET PRIOR TO 10 MAY – STATE MINISTER LAKSHMAN YAPA

State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena stated that the new Parliament will be able to meet prior to 10 May.

He made this comment at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today.

On this occasion the State Minister said that the United National Party is already divided.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Professor G. L. Pieris said that people have unpleasant experiences regarding coalition governments as of now.

He made this comment during a media briefing held at the Party office today.