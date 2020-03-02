DISTRIBUTION+OF+APPOINTMENT+LETTERS+TO+UNEMPLOYED+GRADUATES+IN+THE+FINAL+PHASE

The President’s Media Division said that distribution of appointment letters to qualified individuals under the programme to provide jobs for unemployed graduates has arrived at the final phase.

More than 70,000 job applications were received for this programme and subsequent to rejecting applications which did not fulfil basic criteria the number who qualified for appointments is 42,000.

The President’s Media Division said that by this evening appointment letters to all applicants who qualified will be mailed to them.

Subsequent to 3 days from receiving appointments they should report to the Divisional Secretariat they belong to and if they do not report for training within 7 days of receiving this letter, their appointment will be made invalid.