NOTICE+ISSUED+TO+24+PERSONS+INCLUDING+MINISTER+S.+M.+CHANDRASENA+BY+THE+APPEAL+COURT

The Appeal Court issued notices today to 24 individuals including Minister of Environment and Wildlife Resources, Lands and Land Development to be present in Court on 27 March.

This was when a writ petition filed at the Appeal Court by the Sri Lanka Wildlife and Environment Protection Association against the Cabinet decision to issue 2,000 firearms to the Civil Protection Force to prevent wild elephant – human conflicts, was taken up for hearing today.

The petition was taken up for hearing in the presence of judges Arjuna Obeysekera and Shiran Gunaratne and they ordered that 24 respondents including Minister S. M. Chandrasena and Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife and Environment as well as the Director General of Wildlife be present in Court.