FORMER JUDGE GIHAN PILAPITIYA ISSUED NOTICE

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 16:24

High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya who has been interdicted and named as a suspect in the telephone conversations case of Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake has been issued notice to be present in Court.

