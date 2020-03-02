SEVENTY-TWO+MPS+TO+LOSE+PRIVILEGES

Sources say that 72 MPs will lose their pension if the Parliament is dissolved before it completes its full period.
Sixty-Six MPs who were elected to parliament in the 2015 general election and 6 members subsequently replaced vacancies.
When the Hiru news team inquired regarding this matter from an officer in the parliament he stated that the list will be prepared by the financial unit.
He said that if the Parliament were to be dissolved tonight, the list would be made known tomorrow.
However, based on information received it is believed that the following parliamentarians will be in the list.
United National Front (UNF)
1 S.M. Marikkar
2 Hirunika Premachandra
3 Chathura Senaratne
4 Mayantha Dissanayake
5 Ananda Aluthgamage
6 Ranjith Aluvihare
7 Bandulal Bandarigoda
8 Nalin Bandara
9 Hector Appuhamy
10 Chandima Gamage
11 Chaminda Wijesiri
12 Hesha Withanage
13 Karunaratne Paranavitana
14 Daya Gamage
15 Jayampathi Wickramaratne
16 Ashu Marasinghe
17 Asoka Priyantha
18 Mujibur Rahuman
19 Harshana Rajakaruna
20 Kavinda Jayawardena
21 Lakshman Wijemanna
22 Ranjith Aluvihare
23 Rohini Kumari
24 Thushara Indunil
25 Nadaraja Thilakesh
26 S. Velukumar
27 Mohammed Mansur
28 Mohammed Mahroof
29 Imran Maharoof
30 Sisira Kumara
31 Rahuman Istan
32 Nalaka Kolonna
33 Sidney Jayaratne
34 Aravinda Kumar
35 A.A. Wijetunga
36 Sanjaya Perera
37 Thusitha Wijemanna
38 Sandith Samarasinghe
39 M. Nawazi
40 M. Salman
41 A. Hafiz
United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA)
1 Prasanna Ranaweera
2 Udaya Gammanpila
3 Nimal Lansa
4 Sisira Jayakody
5 Piyal Nishantha
6 Anuradha Jayaratne
7 Niroshan Premaratne
8 D. V. Chanaka
9 Sanath Nishantha
10 Malith Jayathilake
11 Indika Anuruddha
12 Kanchana Wijesekara
13 Kadar Mastan
14 Tharaka Balasuriya
16 Sarathi Dushmantha
17 Anganjan Ramanathan
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)
1 Nalinda Jayatissa
Tamil National Alliance (TNA)
1 Shanthi Sri Skandaraja
2 S. Wijejayandran
3 G. Sirineson
4 Charles Nirmala Nathan
5 Sivaprakasam Sivamohan
6 Dharmalingam Sathyadharan
7 Aishwarapadam Saravanabhavan