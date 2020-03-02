සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

SEVENTY-TWO MPS TO LOSE PRIVILEGES

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 21:14

Sources say that 72 MPs will lose their pension if the Parliament is dissolved before it completes its full period. 


Sixty-Six MPs who were elected to parliament in the 2015 general election and 6 members subsequently replaced vacancies.

When the Hiru news team inquired regarding this matter from an officer in the parliament he stated that the list will be prepared by the financial unit.

He said that if the Parliament were to be dissolved tonight, the list would be made known tomorrow.

However, based on information received it is believed that the following parliamentarians will be in the list.

 

United National Front (UNF)

1 S.M. Marikkar

2 Hirunika Premachandra

3 Chathura Senaratne

4 Mayantha Dissanayake

5 Ananda Aluthgamage

6 Ranjith Aluvihare

7 Bandulal Bandarigoda

8 Nalin Bandara

9 Hector Appuhamy

10 Chandima Gamage

11 Chaminda Wijesiri

12 Hesha Withanage

13 Karunaratne Paranavitana

14 Daya Gamage

15 Jayampathi Wickramaratne

16 Ashu Marasinghe

17 Asoka Priyantha

18 Mujibur Rahuman

19 Harshana Rajakaruna

20 Kavinda Jayawardena

21 Lakshman Wijemanna

22 Ranjith Aluvihare

23 Rohini Kumari

24 Thushara Indunil

25 Nadaraja Thilakesh

26 S. Velukumar

27 Mohammed Mansur

28 Mohammed Mahroof

29 Imran Maharoof

30 Sisira Kumara

31 Rahuman Istan

32 Nalaka Kolonna

33 Sidney Jayaratne

34 Aravinda Kumar

35 A.A. Wijetunga

36 Sanjaya Perera

37 Thusitha Wijemanna

38 Sandith Samarasinghe

39 M. Nawazi

40 M. Salman

41 A. Hafiz

 

United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA)

1 Prasanna Ranaweera

2 Udaya Gammanpila

3 Nimal Lansa

4 Sisira Jayakody

5 Piyal Nishantha

6 Anuradha Jayaratne

7 Niroshan Premaratne

8 D. V. Chanaka

9 Sanath Nishantha

10 Malith Jayathilake

11 Indika Anuruddha

12 Kanchana Wijesekara

13 Kadar Mastan

14 Tharaka Balasuriya

16 Sarathi Dushmantha

17 Anganjan Ramanathan

 

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)

1 Nalinda Jayatissa

 

Tamil National Alliance (TNA)

1 Shanthi Sri Skandaraja

2 S. Wijejayandran

3 G. Sirineson

4 Charles Nirmala Nathan

5 Sivaprakasam Sivamohan

6 Dharmalingam Sathyadharan

7 Aishwarapadam Saravanabhavan

