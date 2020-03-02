සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President signs gazette notification to dissolve parliament

Monday, 02 March 2020 - 19:27

President+signs+gazette+notification+to+dissolve+parliament

Top government sources confirm that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has signed the gazette notification to dissolve parliament at midnight today.

SAMAGI JANA BALAVEGAYA ENTERS TO A CONSENSUS WITHOUT UNP LEADER RANIL
SAMAGI JANA BALAVEGAYA ENTERS TO A CONSENSUS WITHOUT UNP LEADER RANIL
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 20:02

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that Samagi Jana Balavegaya which was launched by him today would end the era in which nepotism creates the national... Read More

SAJITH IS NOT ABLE TO CONTEST FROM COLOMBO - LAKSHMAN YAPA
SAJITH IS NOT ABLE TO CONTEST FROM COLOMBO - LAKSHMAN YAPA
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 20:45

State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will not be able to contest the next general election from Colombo. He... Read More

7 STUDENTS WHO ABUSED A SCHOOL GIRL IDENTIFIED
7 STUDENTS WHO ABUSED A SCHOOL GIRL IDENTIFIED
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 19:52

The 7 students who were arrested in connection with abusing a 13-year-old girl were remanded until March 16th. The suspects were produced before Colombo... Read More



Trending News

DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
02 March 2020
DISTRIBUTION OF APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES IN THE FINAL PHASE
Two more coronavirus cases from India
02 March 2020
Two more coronavirus cases from India
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
02 March 2020
A CORONA VIRUS INFECTED PATIENT FOUND FROM SCOTLAND FOR THE FIRST TIME
President signs gazette notification to dissolve parliament
02 March 2020
President signs gazette notification to dissolve parliament
Deaths owing to Coronavirus exceeds 3000 - 85 thousand patients diagnosed
02 March 2020
Deaths owing to Coronavirus exceeds 3000 - 85 thousand patients diagnosed

International News

30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
02 March 2020
30 held hostage in a Philippine shopping mall
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
02 March 2020
19 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish attack
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
02 March 2020
13 sailors missing after two Japanese boats collide
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
02 March 2020
Australia's first coronavirus death reported from Perth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.