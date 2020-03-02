MORE+HEROIN+AND+ICE+NARCOTICS+SEIZED

The Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau have arrested 330 kilograms of heroin and 50 kilograms of ice in a raid on the international sea.
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 20:39
The Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau have arrested 330 kilograms of heroin and 50 kilograms of ice in a raid on the international sea.
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that Samagi Jana Balavegaya which was launched by him today would end the era in which nepotism creates the national... Read More
State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will not be able to contest the next general election from Colombo. He... Read More
The 7 students who were arrested in connection with abusing a 13-year-old girl were remanded until March 16th. The suspects were produced before Colombo... Read More