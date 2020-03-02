7+STUDENTS+WHO+ABUSED+A+SCHOOL+GIRL+IDENTIFIED

The 7 students who were arrested in connection with abusing a 13-year-old girl were remanded until March 16th. The suspects were produced before Colombo Addition Magistrate today. The suspects were remanded after they were produced before an identification parade today.

Meanwhile, The Child Protection Authority stated that it has received 2 thousand 500 complaints with regard to child abuse within the last two months.

Chairman of the authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana said that nearly 40 such complaints are received daily.

Meanwhile, the child protection authority expects to seek the assistance of Facebook Company to obtain more information about the controversial child abuse video footage.

The Government Analyst wills conduction an investigation to confirm the voice of the child abuser appearing in the video clip.