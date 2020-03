State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will not be able to contest the next general election from Colombo.

He was speaking at a press conference held today at the Government Information Department.

Speaking at a press conference of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna held in Colombo today, State Minister Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the United National Party (UNP) is facing a crisis where they cannot even protect their symbol.