SAMAGI+JANA+BALAVEGAYA+ENTERS+TO+A+CONSENSUS+WITHOUT+UNP+LEADER+RANIL

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that Samagi Jana Balavegaya which was launched by him today would end the era in which nepotism creates the national agenda of the country.

Premadasa was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Samagi Jana Balavegaya at the Lotus Pond Theater this morning.

Over 25 UNPers including its Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, party assistant leader Ravi Karunayake, MP John Amaratunga, senior deputy chairman Lakshman Kiriella, MPs Vajira Abeywardana, Buddhika Pathirana, and national organizer Navin Dissanayake were conspicuously absent at the launch of Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

However, the leaders of UNF coalitions such as Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem, All Ceylon People’s Congress leader Rishard Badi Udin, Tamil Democratic Alliance leader Mano Ganeshan, its deputy leader P Digambaram, Kandurata Janatha Peramuna leader V Radhakrishnan and Jathika Hela Urumaya leader Patali Champika Ranawaka are present.

Meanwhile, MPs Thalatha Athukorala, Kabir Hashim, Mangala Samaraweera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and Vijith Vijayamuni Soyza were present. Samagi Jana Balavegaya entered to a national consensus with 5 political parties, 20 civil organizations and 18 trade unions during the launch today.

However, the new alliance has not finalized a party symbol as yet to contest the forthcoming general election.



