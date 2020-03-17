සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNP LEADER RANIL WICKREMESINGHE STATES THAT IT WAS DECIDED TO CONTEST THE ELECTIONS UNDER THE ELEPHANT SYMBOL

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 7:26

The leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe states that they have decided to contest the next general election under the synmbol of the elephant.

He said that the working committee of the party which met yesterday had agreed with this decision.

However, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa's group states that they are not in agreement with this decision.

The United National Party (UNP) convened a special working committee meeting at the Sirikotha party headquarters yesterday under the patronage of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to make a final decision regarding the preparation for the upcoming elections and the symbol to be used for the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ .

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was also present at this meeting.

Seven working committee members including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa were not in agreement with the decision to contest the next general election under the elephant symbol.

They have stated that they should contest under the symbol of a telephone. However, the majority of the Working Committee members have objected to the usage of the telephone as a symbol.

Accordingly, the working committee meeting which lasted for nearly three hours last night ended without an agreement between both these parties.

The Leader of party Ranil Wickremesinghe made his statement at a press conference held at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, various views were expressed regarding the party crisis at the press conferences held today at the party headquarters in Sirikotha and the opposition leader's office.

Meanwhile, party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned a group of local government representatives and electoral organizers for a discussion at the Sirikotha party headquarters at the same time of the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’  this morning.

UNP MP Palitha Thewarapperuma, who was at the party headquarters at Sirikotha during this meeting expressed his views on the current party crisis.

