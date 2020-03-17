CORONA+DEATHS+CONTINUE+TO+RISE

The death toll from Corvid -19, the new corona virus, has increased to 3,048.

There are over 89,083 coronavirus infected patients reported from 60 countries around the world.

Out of the 3,048 deaths reported 2,912 are from China.

In the past 24 hours, 42 people have died in China.

There are over 80,026 coronavirus infected patients in China.

South Korea has the highest number of infections after China, which stands at 4,212.

In the past 24 hours, South Korea has identified 476 new patients and have reported 26 deaths.

More than 73% of those infected have been reported from Teague area in South Korea.

The youngest infected patient in South Korea is a 45-day-old baby, and foreign media reports that the virus has been transmitted from the parents.

In the meantime, the administration of Seoul has decided to take legal action against the head of a religious center where the virus started to spread in South Korea.

The number of people infected with the virus in Japan has risen to 955, most of them were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. There were 6 deaths reported from Japan.

For the first time, Corvid -19 infected persons were reported in Indonesia, the popular tourist destination.

In Italy, which has become the epicenter for the spread of Corvid -19 in Europe, have reported 1694 infected patients and 34 deaths.

Many cities, including Lombardy in northern Italy, have been shut down, and two American airlines have taken steps to stop flights to Milano.

With the increasing spread of Corvid -19 in Europe, authorities have taken steps to close the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Iran has reported the highest number Corvid -19 related deaths after China.

The total number of deaths reported in Iran is 54, with 978 cases being identified.

In this context, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo states that America is prepared to support Iran for the elimination of Corvid -19, if required.

However, the sanctions imposed by the United States on the basis of the nuclear crisis have created tension between the two countries.