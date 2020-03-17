GAZETTE+NOTIFICATION+TO+DISSOLVE+PARLIAMENT+SENT+TO+THE+GOVERNMENT+PRINTER

The government printer has received the gazette notification to dissolve Parliament signed by the President.
The government printer states that it has been forwarded for printing.
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 21:18
