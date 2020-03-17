It has been decided to hold the Parliamentary Elections on April 25.
According to the reports, nominations will be accepted from March 12 to 19.
New Parliament will meet on May 14.
Monday, 02 March 2020 - 21:40
It has been decided to hold the Parliamentary Elections on April 25.
According to the reports, nominations will be accepted from March 12 to 19.
New Parliament will meet on May 14.
The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More
A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More