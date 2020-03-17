The+gazette+notification+to+dissolve+parliament+has+been+published

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has signed the gazette notification to dissolve the 8th parliament from midnight today.

The sessions of the 8th Parliament commenced on 1st September 2015 following the general election held on 17 August 2015.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issued an extraordinary gazette notification in accordance with the powers of the Executive President provided in Article 70 (1) of the Constitution, to dissolve Parliament after completing a period of four and a half years.

According to reports the government printers have published the extraordinary gazette notification.

The Parliamentary Elections are therefore scheduled to be held on April 25.

Nominations will be accepted from March 12 to 19.

New Parliament will meet on May 14.